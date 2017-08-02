Matt Hardy Continues Teasing New Version of the “Broken” Gimmick

As we noted after WWE Raw on Monday night, WWE released a fallout video which featured Matt Hardy teasing being “woken”, which could be The Hardys’ and WWE’s way around not being able to use the “broken” gimmick on TV.

Matt continued to tease the arrival of being “awoken”, and included a photo of his wife, Reby Hardy:

The AWAKENING of ENLIGHTENMENT has begun.. YEEEEAAAAAAAAASSSSSS….. GET WOKE! pic.twitter.com/nF8fukkpuk — REBORN by FATE (@MATTHARDYBRAND) August 2, 2017

#WOKENWisdom– “There is a lesson to be learned within every failure.” — REBORN by FATE (@MATTHARDYBRAND) August 2, 2017

New Clip of Seth Rollins in Upcoming WWE Studios Movie (Photo)

As noted, WWE Raw star Seth Rollins will be appearing in the upcoming WWE Studios movie “Armed Response”, being released on Friday, August 4th. Wesley Snipes, Anne Heche and Dave Annable also star in the movie, and below is a new movie clip: