Sunny Explains Why She Is Not a Fan of Women’s Wrestling, Says the Current WWE Roster is ‘Overkill’

WWE Hall of Famer Tammy Lynn "Sunny" Sytch was a recent guest on The Ross Report with Jim Ross and discussed her current website, how she started in the wrestling business, getting hired by WWE, and more. Sunny had some choice words to say about the women's division, current roster, and her personal opinion on women's wrestling in general. Here are the highlights. Sunny shares her thoughts on "Divas" vs. "Women" and the current roster: "Honest to God, I don't really watch the show that much so I don't really know everything that's going on, but I do have it on tonight and right now the girls are on. I think they shouldn't get away from the 'Diva' thing completely, because I think there should be both. I think there should be women wrestlers and champions and then there should be Divas. I think there's a place on the roster for all of them. Do I think its overkill with how many girls are there right now? I think three was a much better number [back then] than, what is it, twenty something that they've got right now? I think it's a little bit overkill. I really think it's too much. I honestly do." Sunny gives her stance on women's wrestling: "Am I happy that more girls in the business that bust their a** are getting shots? Absolutely, I'm happy with that. Have I always been a fan of women's wrestling? No. And I'll tell you why. When there are some guys that can go out there and sell a dropkick like they're dead, but then these girls pop right back up from all these bigger moves. It just makes it a little unbelievable. Why should a frail girl, and I'm not saying they're all frail, but they're much smaller than men, how can they be more resilient to some big moves than some of these guys? "So I think there's a lot lost in the psychology of wrestling because of that. I mean, they're doing, you know, 18,000 moonsaults and moonsaults from the outside from the top and popping right back from it, when guys are doing the same thing and selling it for five minutes. That's why I've never been a huge fan of women's wrestling. Is there a place for women in wrestling? Abso-freaking-lutely. But, I don't know, I think something is missing in the psychology of women's wrestling, I really do." Sunny also thinks Chyna should be in the Hall of Fame, saying she "should not be judged" for making a sex tape, what Chris Candido would do in the wrestling business if he was still alive, calls Vince McMahon the "smartest person [she's] ever known," and more. You can hear the full interview here.