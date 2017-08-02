GFW Impact Rumor Killer, AJ Styles On What His Fans Mean to Him, Old Ric Flair – Dusty Rhodes Promo (Videos)

GFW Live Rumor Killer A rumor has been floating around the internet claiming that the GFW Impact Live events being held in New York City this Friday and Saturday might be at risk of being canceled. The rumor cited an old PWInsider.com report from back in 2016 regarding the New York State Athletic Commission and pro wresting promoter licenses. There is no truth to the rumor that the live events might be canceled, and they are running as planned. 1986 Ric Flair Promo on Dusty Rhodes WWE has released the following video featuring a Ric Flair promo from August of 1986, during which Flair talks Dusty Rhodes being the NWA World Heavyweight Champion: AJ Styles On What His Fans Mean to Him Below is video footage of AJ Styles appearaning yesterday at a Cricket Wireless store in Cleveland, prior to Smackdown Live. During the video, Styles talks what his fans mean to him, as over 400 people showed up for the appearance, and only around 200 were expected: