Sean Waltman Weighs-In on a Possible Lesnar vs Jones Fight, Sonya Deville Talks Current Momentum in NXT, Bella Twins Want Ideas (Video)

Sean Waltman Weighs-In on a Possible Lesnar vs Jones Fight On the latest edition of “X-Pac 12360”, which you can listen to at this link, host Sean Waltman offered his thoughts on a possible Jon Jones vs Brock Lesnar fight, and had the following to say: “Honestly, Brock doesn’t lose no matter what, even if he loses the fight, he doesn’t lose because that’s Jon Jones he would have lost to. Best fighter maybe ever.” Bella Twins Want Ideas The Bella Twins have released the following video asking fans to submit ideas for what they should do to celebrate 800k subscribers to their YouTube page: Sonya Deville Talks Current Momentum in NXT As seen on WWE NXT last night, Sonya Deville defeated Jenna Ben Bemmel, aka Jenna Van Muscles, via submission. In the video below, Deville talks to Christy St. Cloud and says she’s not worried about momentum because that’s something for people like the losers in the crowd to worry about: EXCLUSIVE: Former MMA standout @SonyaDevilleWWE reveals how she continues to rack up wins inside the yellow ropes! #WWENXT pic.twitter.com/9WG5IMz14d — WWE (@WWE) August 3, 2017