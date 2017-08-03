WZ Daily 8.3.17: Enzo To 205 Live Or NXT?, Heyman’s Next Universal Champ Pick, Original Dream Match Finish Plans, WWE Ratings Boost, More

WrestleZone is proud to present the latest episode of our signature daily pro wrestling news podcast, WZ Daily!

Today’s episode of WZ Daily is hosted by Nick Hausman and features Heated Conversations w/ Booker T’s Brad Gilmore as his co-host.

Brad starts the show by sharing some insight with Nick about how Booker’s Houston mayoral campaign is going so far.

The pro wrestling news topics from the last twenty-four hours that Nick & Brad discuss include:

Enzo possibly being moved off RAW and onto 205 Live or NXT

Who Paul Heyman would like to see as the next WWE Universal Champion

The finish to John Cena vs Shinsuke Nakamura reportedly being changed last minute

WWE seeing a ratings boost on RAW and Smackdown Live this week

Alberto El Patron and Paige “setting the record straight” later today

