PHOTO: Seth Rollins Reveals First WWE 2K18 Screenshot

As seen below, WWE Raw and WWE 2K18 cover star Seth Rollins has revealed the first screenshot from the forthcoming game, and it features The Architect in the ring.

As noted, WWE 2K18 will be released on Playstation 4, Xbox One, and Nintendo Switch on October 17. It was revealed several weeks ago that the pre-order bonus character for the game will be WWE Hall of Famer and Raw GM Kurt Angle.

