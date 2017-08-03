As noted, after WWE Smackdown Live went off the air this week, Baron Corbin hit the ring and attacked Shinsuke Nakamura, who had just defeated John Cena. This lead to Cena getting involved and him and Corbin brawled to end the show. In its WWE Smackdown Live recap, WWE.com inadvertently posted that Baron Corbin interfered during the John Cena vs. Shinsuke Nakamura match, and that obviously did not happen as Nakamura won the bout clean. According to The Wrestling Observer, the originally planned match finish was for Corbin to interfere and try to take out Nakamura, but he would end up accidentally taking out Cena, which would lead to Nakamura getting the win. The report adds it’s unclear if Cena wanted to put Nakamura over clean, leading to the match finish being changed, or if it was simply a case of Vince McMahon changing his mind. As noted, there was a scary moment in the match in which Nakamura hit a suplex on Cena which resulted in Cena landing on his head and neck, and although Nakamura apologized to Cena following the bout, Cena responded with “don’t be sorry” and the two shook hands. With regards to SummerSlam, after his win over John Cena on Smackdown, Shinsuke Nakamura will challenge Jinder Mahal for the WWE Title, and speculation is that Cena might be facing Baron Corbin in a singles match, however that remains unconfirmed.