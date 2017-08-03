Source: The Wrestling Observer Newsletter News on SummerSlam, Royal Rumble and Takeover Ticket Sales As of this writing, neither WWE SummerSlam nor NXT Takeover the night before are sold out, although SummerSlam has very few tickets left, and none are priced at less than $555, reports The Wrestling Observer Newsletter. With regards to the 2018 Royal Rumble PPV taking place in Philadelphia, despite WWE slashing ticket prices for a poorly selling Battleground PPV, the Rumble PPV sold out instantly following a pre-sale which began as Battleground was ending at the Wells Fargo Center. More On Chris Jericho’s WWE Return and Status Chris Jericho returning to WWE on Smackdown Live last week does indeed appear to be a one-off appearance, as Jericho is not scheduled for any WWE events going forward. This furthers the idea that the the ending of the AJ Styles vs Kevin Owens Battleground match was indeed botched, and Styles was supposed to go over. WWE having Chris Jericho return for a one-time appearance and U.S. Title match on Smackdown was likely so the company could have Owens drop the title without losing clean to Styles. In related news, Jericho’s band Fozzy’s song “Judas” ranked No. 1 on the Sirius rock station Octane for the second week in a row.