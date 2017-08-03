As noted, an incident between GFW’s Karen Jarrett and WWE Raw star Braun Strowman took place at a bar in Nashville after the July 17th edition of Raw. Conflicting reports have surfaced regarding the incident, with sources going as far as to say Strowman got down on one knee and begged Karen not to tell her ex-husband Kurt Angle about the incident, to the incident being nothing more than two drunk people at a bar. Jarrett conducted a GFW media conference call this week, and confirmed an incident did take place, but she dismissed it as “silly” and had the following to say: “Oh my goodness, I can clear the air. It was a silly incident where you have two people in the wrestling business playing their characters. Being silly and it got blown way out of proportion.” According to the latest edition of The Wrestling Observer Newsletter, Karen tried to downplay the incident on the GFW conference call, saying it was blown out of proportion, which was then denied to by two sources close to the situation. The entire incident reportedly began with Jarrett asking Braun Strowman for an autograph for her and Kurt Angle’s son, to which Strowman responded by saying “F*** your son.” On a related note, once news of the incident went public, there was reportedly some backstage ribbing on Jason Jordan in WWE, with the joke being that Karen was trying to get the autograph for Jordan. You can listen to Jarrett’s full comments on the incident in the audio player below: