As seen below, WWE has confirmed Aleister Black vs Hideo Itami will take place at WWE NXT Takeover Brooklyn on August 19th at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, NY. Below is the updated event card:

NXT Title Match:

-Drew McIntyre vs. Bobby Roode (c)

NXT Women’s Title Match:

-Ember Moon vs. Asuka (c)

NXT Tag Team Title Match:

-SAnitY vs. The Authors of Pain (c’s)

-Aleister Black vs. Hideo Itami