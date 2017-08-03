WrestleZone proudly presented the latest episode of our signature daily pro wrestling news podcast, WZ Daily, earlier today. It featured Heated Conversations w/ Booker T’s Brad Gilmore as today’s co-host.
Some of Brad’s comments regarding Booker T’s current Houston mayoral campaign have been transcribed below.
Related: Booker T on Working at Different Levels in Pro Wrestling, Who Put Harlem Heat on the Map, His Idols Growing Up and More
You can find some photos from Booker’s appearance meeting with the Houston Police Department embedded below:
The WZ Daily is released Monday-Friday at 1 pm-ish EST on Eric Bischoff’s IRWNetwork.com!
Related: Full August WZ-IRW Network Schedule: WZ Daily, RAW Rebellion, Smackdown Rebellion & Breakdowns
Today’s episode of WZ Daily is hosted by Nick Hausman and features Heated Conversations w/ Booker T’s Brad Gilmore as his co-host.
Brad starts the show by sharing some insight with Nick about how Booker’s Houston mayoral campaign is going so far.
The pro wrestling news topics from the last twenty-four hours that Nick & Brad discuss include:
You can listen to the latest episode of the Smackdown Rebellion in the embedded audio player below:
Have a news tip? Attended an event and want to send a live report?