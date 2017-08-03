Big Paige WWE Return Update

As noted, Paige appeared today on the Busted Open Sirius Radio Show, and during the interview Paige revealed, via PWInsider.com, that she will be returning to WWE soon. Paige added she does not have an exact return date scheduled as of now, as she is waiting for the results of a recent CT Scan, but a Paige WWE return is indeed happening amidst doubt about her status with the company. Read Also: Jim Ross Blogs on Why Paige Belongs in WWE The former Divas Champion has been out of action dealing with a neck injury since June 2016, and she underwent neck surgery back in October of the same year. Paige noted in the interview that she’s excited to return to WWE and see the girls in the locker room, notably Alexa Bliss, Bayley, Nia Jax and Naomi: .@RealPaigeWWE “Just had a CT scan and checkup. I’m waiting to hear back from the doctor but I don’t have an exact return date yet” #WWE — SiriusXM Busted Open (@BustedOpenRadio) August 3, 2017