Matches Taped for Tonight’s GFW Impact, New Member of LAX Debuting Tonight (Video), New GFW Tag Team Debuting at Destination X

Matches Taped for Tonight’s GFW Impact

The following matches will take place on tonight’s edition of GFW Impact:

-Ethan Carter III vs. Impact Grand Champion Moose

-Desmond Xavier vs. Drago in a Super X Cup semi-final match

-Suicide, Grado and Braxton Sutter vs. KM, Fallah Bahh and Mario Bokara

New GFW Tag Team Debuting at Destination X

GFW has announced that former indie tag team “Ohio Is 4 Killers/The Irish Airborne” Dave Crist and Jake Crist will debut on the live Destination X special on Thursday, August 17th. The tag team will be known as OVE in GFW.

New Member of LAX Debuting Tonight

Below is a preview video for tonight’s GFW Impact, during which LAX teases a new member will be joining the faction to help them in their battle against Alberto El Patron.

