GFW Looks at Bobby Lashley MMA Training, Who Will Get a Title Shot After Destination X? (Videos), Johnny Gargano Talks WWE NXT Return

Johnny Gargano Talks WWE NXT Return WWE NXT star Johnny Gargano, who returned to NXT on last night’s episode, recently spoke with WWE.com on his return, and he had the following to say: “I’ll admit, I was very anxious making my return. Nervous energy, perhaps. That’s just how I am, though. I don’t see myself as anything special. I’m just Johnny Gargano. I always have been. No matter what I’m about to do or where I am. I always question whether people are going to know who I am, and I’m always blown away by the love and reaction I receive. Those feelings were probably amplified by a thousand considering I’d been gone for a few months.” “Being away from the ring was really tough. I’m used to traveling all over, going from town to town every weekend. But for the first time in probably 12 years, I was just sitting at home. It was the longest I’d ever not been in a wrestling ring since I started seriously training some 16 years ago. When my hand was raised, it just reaffirmed my beliefs that I can do this.” GFW Looks at Bobby Lashley’s MMA Training, Who Gets a Title Shot? As noted, Bobby Lashley vs Matt Sydal will take place at Destination X, airing live on August 17th. If Lashley wins, he will get a GFW Title shot, and if Sydal wins he will get an X-Division Title shot. Below is a match promo: At #DestX on August 17th LIVE in Orlando, we will see @FindEvan vs. @fightbobby in #ShotVsShot as the winner will earn a title opportunity! pic.twitter.com/WavWzbmu9r — IMPACT (@IMPACTWRESTLING) August 2, 2017 GFW has released the following video: Will Lashley have to make a decision sooner rather than later? Will Lashley be able to keep up with competing in 2 sports? MMA and Pro Wrestling or will Walking Armageddon come to a crossroads in his professional life? We talked to Lashley’s trainers at American Top Team about Lashley’s future: