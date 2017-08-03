Chad Gable Comments on Match Against Rusev, Carmella Celebrates Milestone, Mustafa Ali Recalls Facing Seth Rollins (Photo)

Chad Gable Comments on Match Against Rusev

Former SmackDown Live Tag Team Champion Chad Gable, who is now a singles competitor, has recently been competing against top stars on the blue brand. Ever since focusing on his solo career, he has faced Kevin Owens for the US Championship, AJ Styles, and most recently Rusev.

Although exhibiting a valiant effort in all three matches, Gable fell short each time. Still encouraged by his performance, Gable commented on his match against Rusev, “Win or lose, I make sure the guy is going to fear the next time he has to get in the ring with me. Gas tank is always full.”

Carmella Celebrates Milestone

SmackDown Live Women’s Money in the Bank winner Carmella acknowledged on Twitter that today marked her third year in the company, as she had her first match in NXT against Natalya.

Natayla retweeted Carmella, stating, “I keep my friends close… and my enemies closer, [Carmella]… watch YO self!”

Mustafa Ali Recalls Facing Seth Rollins

205 Live competitor Mustafa Ali recently posted a throwback photo of him competing against Seth Rollins for the AAW promotion. You can view the photo below.