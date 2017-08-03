Paige & Alberto El Patron Speak on Airport Incident, Blame Internet for Paige’s Family Claiming Abuse, Paige on How She Feels About WWE Return

As noted, Paige and Alberto El Patron appeared on Busted Open Sirius Radio today, and they spoke on a number of topics, including their domestic incident at the Orlando airport, and when they both might return to the ring for their respective companies. Read Also: Update on Alberto El Patron GFW’s Suspension, Will He Be at This Weekend’s Live Events? On her impending return to WWE, Paige had the following to say: “I just had my CT scan today and I get to do my last checkup on Monday. Hopefully I’ll be back sooner rather than later, but I don’t know at this point. I can’t wait to get back to work. It’s been since October 19, so it’s been a while. I want to be wrestling again. It feels so weird not wrestling for so long. I got to travel a bit with Alberto but it’s not the same when you’re not in the ring yourself, so I’m excited to get back to WWE.” On the domestic incident which took place at the Orlando airport, both Paige and El Patron downplayed the incident and blamed the internet for “blowing the story way out of proportion.” The couple said it was just a normal fight like all couples have, then laughed about people reacting to it as if it was some kind of “massacre”. They added they are still waiting for the official report to be released so people can see what really happened, and that while they shouldn’t argue in public, they are a couple and cannot shy away from living their lives. They continued to joke that sometimes they say mean things to each other when they fight, like all couples do. As for Paige’s family’s response to the incident, the couple said her family only read “the BS” on the internet that was being reported about them, so they were simply concerned with Paige’s safety. Paige added everything is “fine” with her family now, besides the fact that they are upset because her uncle passed away yesterday. El Patron added that he understood why Paige’s family was worried about her because they reacted to everything they read on the internet. Later in the interview, which you can listen to in full below, Paige did apologize for the couple’s public fight, and she apologized specifically to the younger fans. El Patron said people who know them know how their relationship is and they can go from “dropping a ton of F bombs” on each other to loving each other again within minutes. But they said there were a lot of lies and mistruths reported about them on the internet, such as the claim that there was an arrest warrant issued for Paige in San Antonio. As for the incident at the airport, Paige admitted to throwing a drink in El Patron’s face, after El Patron admitted he said something “not nice” to Paige. El Patron added he felt humiliated in the moment, which is why he reacted the way he did, but the difference between them and other couples is that they live their lives in the public eye.