Who is LAX’s Newest Member? (Video), First Finalist Confirmed for Destination X Super X Cup Finals, Mojo Rawley Works Out at WWE PC

First Finalist Confirmed for Destination X Super X Cup Finals

Desmond Xavier became the first finalist in the Super X Cup tournament, as he defeated Drago on GFW Impact tonight. Xavier will face the winner of the ACH vs Ishimori match, taking place next week, at Destination X on August 17th:

Who is LAX’s Newest Member?

As seen on GFW Impact tonight, Low Ki was revealed to be the newest member of LAX during the 6 man tag team main event. Low Ki hit the double stomp on Alberto El Patron to give LAX the win assist:

Mojo Rawley Works Out at WWE PC

Below is video footage of Mojo Rawley doing hex bar chain deadlifts at the WWE Performance Center in Orlando: