WZ Daily 8.4.17: Bayley’s SummerSlam Status, When Could Brock Fight Jones?, Patron & Paige’s Interview, James Ellsworth Returning, More

WrestleZone is proud to present the latest episode of our signature daily pro wrestling news podcast, WZ Daily!

The WZ Daily is released Monday-Friday around Noon EST on Eric Bischoff’s IRWNetwork.com!

Related: Full August WZ-IRW Network Schedule: WZ Daily, RAW Rebellion, Smackdown Rebellion & Breakdowns

Today’s episode of WZ Daily is hosted by Nick Hausman and features Second City’s EJ Cameron as his co-host.

The pro wrestling news topics from the last twenty-four hours that Nick & Rich discuss include:

Bayley’s rumored status for SummerSlam

How soon Brock Lesnar’s UFC match with Jon Jones could happen

Updates from El Patron and Paige’s interview

James Ellsworth’s suspension coming to an end

Hoho Lun leaving WWE NXT

This episode also features our new weekly #WZDaily mailbag, wrap up, poll debate segment!

You can listen to the latest episode of Bischoff on Wrestling in the embedded audio player below: