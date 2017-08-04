As noted, Brock Lesnar has been teasing a UFC fight with Jon Jones, and while the bout is likely to happen, it appears the earliest it will take place is the Spring or Summer of next year.

According to Billi Bhatti of The Dirty Sheets podcast, in association with Sportskeeda, Brock Lesnar will not be fighting Jon Jones until June or July of 2018 at the earliest, as Lesnar first will be fulfilling all of his WWE commitments, which include the 2018 Royal Rumble PPV and WrestleMania 34.

The report furthers that WWE has no interest in allowing Brock Lesnar to fight with UFC again while under contract with WWE, due to the headache it caused as a result of Lesnar’s failed USADA drug tests.