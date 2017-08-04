Eva Marie Speaks Out on WWE Departure, Mustafa Ali Rips Former WWE Enhancement Talent, Akira Tozawa’s WWE Network Pick (Video)

Nick Paglino
eva marie

(Photo by Ethan Miller/Getty Images)

Eva Marie Speaks Out on WWE Departure

As noted, WWE and Eva Marie announced today that the two sides have parted ways. Eva posted the following extended statement to her Instagram after the announcement:

Today is a bittersweet day, as @WWE and I have agreed to part ways. It has been an incredible 4 years, and I am truly grateful to Vince, Paul, Stephanie and the entire WWE team. I would not be where I am today without their continued support.

There are such priceless moments from the past few years…everything from visiting our troops in Afghanistan to working alongside the Special Olympics. I couldn’t even begin to share them all here, but there’s no doubt – I will carry them with me into this exciting journey ahead.

Last but not least, thank YOU, my fans, for allowing me to live out a dream that I could have never imagined for myself. You are the reason I love to go to work, and that’s not changing anytime soon!

And finally…the hustle won’t stop! After shooting back to back films, more are coming and I can’t wait to share with you soon. #Love #AllRedEverythingForever

Mustafa Ali Rips Former WWE Enhancement Talent

WWE Cruiserweight Mustafa Ali recently took to Twitter and had some harsh words for independent talent and former WWE enhancement talent, Mr. 450, aka The Mecha Wolf:

Akira Tozawa’s WWE Network Pick

Below is the latest WWE Network pick video featuring Akira Tozawa:

akira tozawaeva marieMr. 450mustafa alivideoWWEwwe network
Have a news tip? Attended an event and want to send a live report? Submit it now!
monitoring_string = "851cc24eadecaa7a82287c82808f23d0"