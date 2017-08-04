Eva Marie Speaks Out on WWE Departure, Mustafa Ali Rips Former WWE Enhancement Talent, Akira Tozawa’s WWE Network Pick (Video)

Eva Marie Speaks Out on WWE Departure
As noted, WWE and Eva Marie announced today that the two sides have parted ways. Eva posted the following extended statement to her Instagram after the announcement:
Mustafa Ali Rips Former WWE Enhancement Talent
WWE Cruiserweight Mustafa Ali recently took to Twitter and had some harsh words for independent talent and former WWE enhancement talent, Mr. 450, aka The Mecha Wolf:
Akira Tozawa’s WWE Network Pick
Below is the latest WWE Network pick video featuring Akira Tozawa:
Have a news tip? Attended an event and want to send a live report?