Eva Marie Speaks Out on WWE Departure, Mustafa Ali Rips Former WWE Enhancement Talent, Akira Tozawa’s WWE Network Pick (Video)

Eva Marie Speaks Out on WWE Departure

As noted, WWE and Eva Marie announced today that the two sides have parted ways. Eva posted the following extended statement to her Instagram after the announcement:

Today is a bittersweet day, as @WWE and I have agreed to part ways. It has been an incredible 4 years, and I am truly grateful to Vince, Paul, Stephanie and the entire WWE team. I would not be where I am today without their continued support. There are such priceless moments from the past few years…everything from visiting our troops in Afghanistan to working alongside the Special Olympics. I couldn’t even begin to share them all here, but there’s no doubt – I will carry them with me into this exciting journey ahead. Last but not least, thank YOU, my fans, for allowing me to live out a dream that I could have never imagined for myself. You are the reason I love to go to work, and that’s not changing anytime soon! And finally…the hustle won’t stop! After shooting back to back films, more are coming and I can’t wait to share with you soon. #Love #AllRedEverythingForever

Mustafa Ali Rips Former WWE Enhancement Talent

WWE Cruiserweight Mustafa Ali recently took to Twitter and had some harsh words for independent talent and former WWE enhancement talent, Mr. 450, aka The Mecha Wolf:

Gonna start doing a move again I did back in like ’08 becuase someone I think very low of straight up stole it. I hope it drives him insane. — Mustafa Ali (@MustafaAliWWE) August 4, 2017

For me to think low of you, literally you have to be the worst. — Mustafa Ali (@MustafaAliWWE) August 4, 2017

The irony of this dude calling me a coward. Okay Jon Snow wolf pirate guy, stop doing my move. I dislike you. https://t.co/r9ePLHxXJ7 — Mustafa Ali (@MustafaAliWWE) August 4, 2017

Taken from his own YouTube channel. Yo @MechaWolf450, what you end up naming it? The “lying lumbar kick”? But isn’t that me giving you.. pic.twitter.com/Rj27JvFL7R — Mustafa Ali (@MustafaAliWWE) August 4, 2017

Hi. I responded. Enjoy climbing out of the hole. — Mustafa Ali (@MustafaAliWWE) August 4, 2017

Hey @MechaWolf450 this fan has a question for you. Can you please answer it? I’m not involved whatsoever. Just passing along a question. https://t.co/ShbZab7qV1 — Mustafa Ali (@MustafaAliWWE) August 4, 2017

No response from @MechaWolf450 …hmm. Well I’ll just be petty and RT everything during the day so he can be reminded of what I think of him — Mustafa Ali (@MustafaAliWWE) August 4, 2017

Maybe I’ll expose @MechaWolf450 w/ some stories about the wonderful things he’s done to other human beings! Winter is coming, ya mark. — Mustafa Ali (@MustafaAliWWE) August 4, 2017

Hey Jon Snow, I mean @MechaWolf450 ..i mean dude who does a really bad 450 (more like a 425), you want me to keep going fam? — Mustafa Ali (@MustafaAliWWE) August 4, 2017

I always try to take the high road. But this guy (@MechaWolf450) has repeatedly done atrocious things to people and needed to be called out. https://t.co/WPnD1Blm2U — Mustafa Ali (@MustafaAliWWE) August 4, 2017

Hey @MechaWolf450 when you’re done “allegedly” choking women, faking injuries & backstabbing friends, read my timeline. Left ya love notes. — Mustafa Ali (@MustafaAliWWE) August 4, 2017

To those who follow me for the positivity I try to promote, I apoligize for expressing some negativity. However, this needed to be done. — Mustafa Ali (@MustafaAliWWE) August 4, 2017

Going to end it w/ this. I’m not upset that someone did a move I do. I’m upset that someone I absolutely dislike did it. It was insulting. — Mustafa Ali (@MustafaAliWWE) August 4, 2017

Akira Tozawa’s WWE Network Pick

Below is the latest WWE Network pick video featuring Akira Tozawa: