GFW Issues Statement on Alberto El Patron’s Suspension Status, Cathy Kelley Provides Update on Bayley’s Injury, Impact Viewership Info

GFW Issues Statement on Alberto El Patron’s Suspension Status As noted, Alberto El Patron revealed in a Busted Open Sirius Radio interview yesterday that he would be returning to GFW soon. However, in a statement issued by GFW to PWInsider.com, El Patron is still suspended from the company as of this writing. The statement is as follows: “Alberto El Patron remains under suspension while GFW continues its internal look at the situation.” Impact Viewership Info In semi-related news, ShowBuzzDaily.com is reporting that this week’s edition of GFW Impact, featuring LAX vs Alberto El Patron, his father and brother, averaged 276,000 viewers. This is down from last week’s 286,000 viewership average. This week’s show also saw the reveal of Low-Ki as the newest member of LAX. Cathy Kelley Provides Update on Bayley’s Injury Status WWE has released the following video, featuring Cathy Kelley announcing that Bayley will undergo a final medical evaluation before Raw Monday night, to determine whether or not she will be cleared to compete at WWE SummerSlam. Earlier today, we revealed what WWE’s plans will be for SummerSlam and Alexa Bliss should Bayley be ruled out for the event, and you can read those plans at this link: #RAW Superstar @itsBayleyWWE will undergo a final medical evaluation this Monday in Toronto. @catherinekelley has the latest… pic.twitter.com/OxgMAVnhXU — WWE (@WWE) August 4, 2017