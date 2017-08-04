Samoa Joe on Whether Or Not CM Punk Will Ever Return to Pro Wrestling WWE Raw star Samoa Joe recently spoke with The Sun in The UK, and below are some interview highlights: On if CM Punk will ever return to wrestling: “You never know with Punk. He is definitely somebody who does things his own way and I think the biggest thing is that you can never count out what his next move will be. “I think no one would have predicted his move to UFC, nobody would have predicted a lot of things he does, so whatever he chooses to do, he will do what feels best in the moment.” If he would rather face CM Punk in a singles match or team up with him: “It depends on how I feel about him that week. It changes a lot as good friendships do!” Cathy Kelley Looks at the New ‘Team Rude’ Dream Team Raw Women’s Champion Alexa Bliss and Nia Jax are best buddies, and Cathy Kelley looks at why they might have the closest friendship in WWE: