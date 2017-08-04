Former WWE World Champion Reportedly Not Returning to WWE

As we noted a couple weeks ago, both GFW and WWE had expressed interest in signing Rey Mysterio, with GFW actually speaking with Mysterio and Konnan at the same time WWE was in Nashville for Raw.

WWE had initially expressed interest in Mysterio as an ambassador to the Latin American market, however, according to Justin Barrasso of Sports Illustrated, the former WWE World Champion will not be returning to the company. The report furthers that WWE decided to pass on signing Mysterio because of Vince McMahon’s feelings about Konnan, who represents Mysterio.

The issues between McMahon and Konnan stem from years ago, when McMahon felt he invested a lot of time and money into Konnan’s “Max Moon” character, only for Konnan to decide he wanted to go main event in Mexico. Konnan recently attended a Smackdown Live taping to visit friend Chris Jericho, and that apparently did nothing to mend his relationship with Vince.

As for Mysterio’s future, nothing has been confirmed where GFW is concerned, but if the company does offer him a contract, he would be positioned as the top star.