NH: WWE and WME-IMG are both looking to boost their revenue for 2017 to satisfy investors. Do you think there is any chance these two have come to an agreement where WWE says, "Yeah, give us a sack of money to satisfy our investors and we'll give you Brock Lesnar to satisfy yours by the end of 2017." EB: Anything is possible. It's business. As JR would say, "Business is about to pick up," if indeed there is truth to the rumors. To answer your question, yes. Interestingly enough one of the meetings I just had in New York was with the Raine Group and Ari Emmanuel is one of the principal founders of the Raine group. There was some discussion in that meeting and we weren't meeting about the UFC or WWE but just in the course of conversation we had a good conversation about both companies. Anything is possible. That company, the Raine Group, was one of the companies that was responsible for putting the UFC-WME together. Anything is possible. It's a very small world. NH: With the UFC having The Rock at UFC 214 and Jon Jones calling out Brock Lesnar could you see Vince selling the company (WWE) to WME-IMG? They bought UFC, could they make a similar play to Vince? EB: I just can't imagine, I don't know, I've never had a conversation with any of the McMahons about anything like this. From what I know of them, The McMahons, I just can't imagine that they would sell the company out. I can't. It's the McMahon legacy and it's too hard for me to imagine. Eric Bischoff On Latest Brock To UFC Report, Brock's Drawing Power, UFC's Issue Creating New Stars, More On this week's Bischoff on Wrestling Eric and Nick discuss a few of the pro wrestling news headlines from the past week. Including: The release of Eric and Jason Hervey's mini-documentary Dope Man on A&E

Jon Jones calling out Brock Lesnar at UFC 214

When a fight between Jones and Lesnar could happen

The relationship between WME-IMG and WWE

WWE giving away Nakamura vs Cena and the big triple threat match on free WWE TV this week

What WWE’s mentality may be in regards to television vs digital distribution

Another Superstar Shake-Up reportedly being rumored for after SummerSlam including NXT and 205 Live

WWE re-applying for the Taboo Tuesday trademark and how it could be executed today

ROH COO Joe Koff offering an open invitation to CM Punk to return to the company

WWE’s 2nd Quarter 2017 financial results

WWE reportedly looking to cut costs

The effect pyro has on a pro wrestling product

How WWE has dealt with their dual brand PPVs

More…