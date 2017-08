This first of four CSR videos is all about the future of Brock Lesnar. Here’s an excerpt:

Juice Springsteen: I think he’s still going to lose. He does UFC and Heyman is in his corner and then fulfill his WWE obligations.

Justin LaBar: Earliest it could be is January, so is the fight [with UFC] after Mania? If your Vince, world is talking about Lesnar, so don’t you want everyone saying Brock Lesnar who is the WWE Universal Champion? To me this is WWE realizing everyone is wondering if Brock is sticking around because of the UFC rumors so this is added stipulation that makes the match more exciting. Fan in me wants Braun to win, analyst in me goes how can you have him lose the title right now?