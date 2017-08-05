Why Eva Marie and WWE Parted Ways, WWE Producer Comments

As noted, WWE and Total Divas star Eva Marie announced yesterday that she is officially finished with WWE, and since the news broke there has been speculation as to why Marie left the company, and has not been seen on WWE TV since last year.

The Dirty Sheets Podcast has sent WZ exclusive word that WWE did not want to release Eva Marie, and that the decision for the two sides to part ways was made entirely by Marie.

The video below notes WWE Smackdown Live producer Brian “Road Dogg” James, had an exchange with a fan on Twitter, seeming to confirm that the decision was indeed made by Marie herself: