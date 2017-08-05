Divas Battle Royal From SummerSlam 2007, Zeda Talks About Her Journey To The Mae Young Classic (Videos)

Divas Battle Royal From SummerSlam 2007 (Video) WWE have uploaded the Divas Battle Royal from SummerSlam 2007, with the winner receiving a future title shot for the WWE Women’s Championship. For many fans the match shows just how far the women’s division has come over the last decade in terms of in ring quality.

Zeda Talks About Her Journey To The Mae Young Classic (Video) Zeda, one of the competitors in the upcoming Mae Young Classic, has spoken about her journey that led to her entering the tournament. The Chinese superstar has become something of an underdog favourite among fans since her participation in the MYC was confirmed.

