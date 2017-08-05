Title Match Rumored for SummerSlam Reportedly Nixed, Former ‘Total Divas’ Cast Member To Appear on NXT Full-Time

Title Match Rumored for SummerSlam Reportedly Nixed Since Jason Jordan was revealed as Kurt Angle’s son, it has been speculated that a huge singles push is in store for the former NXT and SmackDown Live Tag Team Champion. Jordan was recently a guest on MizTV, commencing their rumored feud against each other. The conversation became heated, with added speculation that the two will compete against each other at SummerSlam. Despite this, plans appeared to have changed. According to the Wrestling Observer Newsletter, the match rumored for August 20 will not take place. This is due to the card already being stacked, and WWE planning to continue their feud past SummerSlam. The feeling is that “it would be rushing things for Jordan to do the match there and the show is already loaded as it is.” Former ‘Total Divas’ Cast Member To Appear on NXT Full-Time Mandy Rose, who became known based on being a contestant on Tough Enough and a cast member on Total Divas, has also made several appearances competing on NXT. Rose has mainly been on the losing end at NXT live events over the past few months. However, according to the Wrestling Observer Radio, Rose is expected to have more appearances on the WWE Network. WWE has always been impressed with her look, which is why she was offered both a spot on Total Divas as well as a contract to compete as a wrestler, despite not winning Tough Enough. WOR also stated that Rose is not expect to return to Total Divas.