Latest Edition Of John Cena Training Series Released (Video), Matt Hardy Comments On WWE Milestone

Latest Edition Of John Cena Training Series Released (Video) The latest edition of John Cena’s Hard Nocks South Life has been released, which features John Cena and his trainer focusing on squats. Cena is currently without an opponent heading into SummerSlam, with many people believing that he will end up facing Baron Corbin.

Matt Hardy Comments On WWE YouTube Milestone Matt Hardy has commented on the fact that the return of The Hardy Boyz at WrestleMania 33 is now the most watched WWE YouTube video of 2017. The clip has received more than 18 million views, with the iconic moment set to be remembered as one of the show’s major highlights. I’m honored, proud & flattered that the most watched @WWE YT vid of 2017 is our DELIGHTFUL return at @WrestleMania! https://t.co/Y9N2ZTeySn — REBORN by FATE (@MATTHARDYBRAND) August 5, 2017