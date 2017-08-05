Watch Shelton Benjamin Tournament Match (Video), Why Will Ospreay Is Considering Moving to Australia, Mae Young Classic Talent Injured

Why Will Ospreay Is Considering Moving to Australia According to F4Wonline’s Daily Update, Will Ospreay is considering moving to Australia, as he wants to help build up the pro wrestling scene in the country, and does not feel The UK needs him on top right now. Ospreay does still plan to focus on NJPW and ROH. Holy shit…@WillOspreay just won the @PWAaustralia Championship! pic.twitter.com/x2PfQZBxOM — Tom Hayter (@playerhayter) August 4, 2017 Then he announced that he’s not needed in the #UK, and he’s working towards becoming an #Australian citizen and helping the Aussie scene… pic.twitter.com/QsyFg8mbCp — Tom Hayter (@playerhayter) August 4, 2017 Watch Shelton Benjamin Tournament Match Below is full match video of Shelton Benjamin taking on Shane Strickland in the first round of the Impact Pro Wrestling’s Hall of Fame Classic Tournament: Mae Young Classic Talent Injured As seen below, Mae Young Classic Competitor Xia Li is currently dealing with an arm injury:

铁臂阿童木 A post shared by Xia WWE（Pronounced: Zia Lee) (@xialiwwe) on Aug 4, 2017 at 5:47pm PDT