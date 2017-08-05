Watch Shelton Benjamin Tournament Match (Video), Why Will Ospreay Is Considering Moving to Australia, Mae Young Classic Talent Injured

Nick Paglino
shelton benjamin

Credit: NJPW/TV Asahi

Why Will Ospreay Is Considering Moving to Australia

According to F4Wonline’s Daily Update, Will Ospreay is considering moving to Australia, as he wants to help build up the pro wrestling scene in the country, and does not feel The UK needs him on top right now. Ospreay does still plan to focus on NJPW and ROH.

Watch Shelton Benjamin Tournament Match

Below is full match video of Shelton Benjamin taking on Shane Strickland in the first round of the Impact Pro Wrestling’s Hall of Fame Classic Tournament:

Mae Young Classic Talent Injured

As seen below, Mae Young Classic Competitor Xia Li is currently dealing with an arm injury:

铁臂阿童木

A post shared by Xia WWE（Pronounced: Zia Lee) (@xialiwwe) on

mae young classicshelton benjaminvideowill ospreayWWExia li
