WWE Unveils Maryse’s New Bikini Photoshoot (Video), WWE Veteran Visits Miami Dolphins (Photo)

WWE Unveils Maryse’s New Bikini Photoshoot (Video)

As they’ve done over the last few weeks, WWE have released photos of a bikini photoshoot by a female superstar. This week Maryse is the woman in question, with her sensational pictures being featured in the below video.



WWE Veteran Visits Miami Dolphins (Photo)

WWE superstar The Big Show visited the Miami Dolphins today, meeting up with head coach Adam Gase and senator Marco Rubio. Show seems destined to take on Big Cass at SummerSlam, potentially as part of a handicap match alongside Enzo Amore.