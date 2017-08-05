As noted, injured WWE Raw star Bayley will have her shoulder evaluated on Monday before Raw, and an announcement should be made on the show Monday night regarding her status for WWE SummerSlam.

WWE has updated its preview for Raw on Monday, noting it’s unlikely Bayley will be able to face Alexa Bliss for the WWE Raw Women’s Title at SummerSlam:

“Based on what we have seen, it doesn’t seem likely that The Huggable One will be getting back into the ring anytime soon.” If Bayley is unable to compete at SummerSlam, who will challenge the so-called “Goddess of WWE” for her coveted championship? Hopefully, details will emerge on Raw.”

As we revealed yesterday, should Bayley be unable to compete at WWE SummerSlam, a Plan B has been put in place, and you can read those spoiler plans at this link.