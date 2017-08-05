GFW Long Island Live Event Results (4/8): Drago vs Low Ki, Big Six Man Tag Team Match & Much More! (Photos)

GFW Long Island Live Event Results

August 4th, 2017

Long Island, NY

Results courtesy of Licandle

Impact Wrestling superstars put on an entertaining live event for the Long Island faithful last night, with a crowd of between 500 and 600 in attendance.

Pat Buck defeated KM

Sienna defeated Tara Valkyrie

Sonjay Dutt defeated Trevor Lee

LAX defeated Mario Bokara and Fallah Bah

Drago defeated Low Ki

James Storm, Moose & John Hennigan defeated Eli Drake, Bobby Lashley & EC3