GFW Long Island Live Event Results (4/8): Drago vs Low Ki, Big Six Man Tag Team Match & Much More! (Photos)

GFW Long Island Live Event Results
August 4th, 2017
Long Island, NY
Results courtesy of Licandle
Impact Wrestling superstars put on an entertaining live event for the Long Island faithful last night, with a crowd of between 500 and 600 in attendance.
Pat Buck defeated KM
Sienna defeated Tara Valkyrie
Sonjay Dutt defeated Trevor Lee
LAX defeated Mario Bokara and Fallah Bah
Drago defeated Low Ki
James Storm, Moose & John Hennigan defeated Eli Drake, Bobby Lashley & EC3
