Taz Explains Why He Thinks Bayley’s Shoulder Injury is a Work

As previously reported, Bayley suffered a shoulder injury during her match against Nia Jax on Raw. As a result, there is a significantly high chance that the former Raw Women's Champion will not have an opportunity to regain the title from Alexa Bliss at SummerSlam. Instead, Sasha Banks looks to be the likely candidate to replace her, and continue her feud with Bliss. Bayley posted a tweet trying to "keep positive" after the news broke. At least my hair looks kyoot. Thanks for the love everyone. Trying my best to keep positive. https://t.co/1f6kvsLFBc — Bayley (@itsBayleyWWE) August 2, 2017 Despite this, former ECW Champion Taz has a different theory. During his The Taz Show: Bodyslams & Beyond podcast, the former SmackDown commentator presented the theory that it may be a work. "I don't know if she is [hurt], and this is why. What jumped out to me was Michael Cole on play-by-play, as soon as she went outside the ring… as soon as she landed, or came out of the ring, he mentioned her shoulder very quick. You don't normally do that, unless you know it's a legit bad injury, or you're told to say it, or you know where the story's going. So, to me, that kind of jumped out a little bit. Some would say, 'well nothing happened, she got thrown kind of underneath the bottom rope and rolled out.' You can actually hurt yourself. If you land on the side of your shoulder, like right on the side, you can pop your shoulder out. "I also don't think she's hurt, legitimately hurt, because they had their social media team and video of her with the trainer doing some mobility tests, and then had her iced up and crying and stuff like that. I don't think they would have shown those tests while she [was hurt]. I think cameras are off limits when someone's legitimately hurt, from what I remember about working with WWE. So, where they're going with her, I'm not really sure." Taz also thinks that WWE is doing a slow build to a heel turn with Sasha Banks against Bayley, which is why she has befriended Bayley so strongly throughout the year.