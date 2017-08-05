Taz Explains Why He Thinks Bayley’s Shoulder Injury is a Work

As previously reported, Bayley suffered a shoulder injury during her match against Nia Jax on Raw. As a result, there is a significantly high chance that the former Raw Women’s Champion will not have an opportunity to regain the title from Alexa Bliss at SummerSlam. Instead, Sasha Banks looks to be the likely candidate to replace her, and continue her feud with Bliss.
Bayley posted a tweet trying to “keep positive” after the news broke.
Despite this, former ECW Champion Taz has a different theory. During his The Taz Show: Bodyslams & Beyond podcast, the former SmackDown commentator presented the theory that it may be a work.
Taz also thinks that WWE is doing a slow build to a heel turn with Sasha Banks against Bayley, which is why she has befriended Bayley so strongly throughout the year.
If any portion of these quotes are used, be sure to H/T The Taz Show: Bodyslams & Beyond via WrestleZone
Have a news tip? Attended an event and want to send a live report?