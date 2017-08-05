Roman Reigns Confirmed For Massive Last Man Standing Match on This Week’s WWE Raw

WWE.com has confirmed that Roman Reigns and Braun Strowman will continue their rivalry this Monday night on WWE Raw in singles competition, just weeks before the two join Brock Lesnar and Samoa Joe in a fatal four-way for the WWE Universal Championship at SummerSlam.

The two Superstar juggernauts have done battle numerous times this year, including an ambulance at the inaugural WWE Great Balls of Fire pay-per-view, but this time they’ll look to escalate things even further in a Last Man Standing match!