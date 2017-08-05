This weekend the stars of GFW Impact Wrestling descended on Staten Island for a rare live event performance, including a few big debuts from El Rey’s network’s hit series Lucha Underground. Wrestlezone’s own fearless leader Nick Paglino was on hand at the show, and sent in some pre-show photos of the setup which you can check out below.

We’ll have complete results from the Staten Island GFW house show up shortly. We can tell you that X Division Champion Sonjay Dutt got a little bit of revenge on rival Trevor Lee and managed to take his belt back at the event. Lee had previously stolen the title and has been wearing it during his matches as if he were the current champion.

Update: It appears that later in the night, Trevor Lee stole back the X Division Championship and escaped Dutt after being chased into the outfield.