Randy Orton Sends Rusev a Message In the video posted above, WWE takes a closer look at Randy Orton’s recent “ring-rocking” RKO on Rusev from this week’s edition of Smackdown Live. The Viper was answering Rusev’s challenge for some real, legitimate competition to step up and face him, despite losing to John Cena in a Flag Match at WWE Battleground last month. Orton will face off against the Bulgarian Brute in three weeks time at WWE SummerSlam. Another Rock Movie Gets a Director Director Jaume Collet-Serra has been tapped to head up Disney’s upcoming Jungle Cruise film, a take on the classic and iconic theme park ride of the same name. The project stars Hollywood megastar and WWE legend Dwayne Johnson, whose company Seven Bucks will also have a hand in production. Collet-Serra is primarily known for creating horror films including the 2009 hit Orphan, House of Wax, and last year’s The Shallows. He also has some serious experience directing action-thrillers, with three Liam Neeson pieces under his belt including Unknown, Non-Stop and Run All Night. According to reports he was being heavily considered to head up DC Comics Suicide Squad 2 but will be forced to pull out of the project in order to work with Disney and Johnson. It’s OFFICIAL: Visionary filmmaker Jaume-Collet Serra will direct our Disney’s #JungleCruise. I’m a “gut and instincts” guy and all I need is to get face to face with someone to know. After meeting with Jaume I knew he was our guy. I feel Jaume (he last directed THE SHALLOWS) is going to bring this very cool vision and stylistic edge to our film. Heart and soul and fun romanticism for audiences around the world. This is a massive beloved Disney property and theme park ride that I hold with boundless respect and love. Our @sevenbucksprod is grateful to have this opportunity to partner with Disney, Jaume, our producing partners Dany Garcia, Beau Flynn, John Davis and John Fox and deliver something epic and magical for the world to enjoy. And finally, as your Jungle Cruise skipper, I’m going to need you to keep your arms, legs and head inside my boat. Trust me, you’ll want to keep them inside my boat. Especially your head. Pre production begins NOW to start shooting in the spring of 2018. #JungleCruise The cruise of a lifetime.. A post shared by therock (@therock) on Aug 5, 2017 at 11:26am PDT