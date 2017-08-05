Randy Orton Sends Rusev a Message
In the video posted above, WWE takes a closer look at Randy Orton’s recent “ring-rocking” RKO on Rusev from this week’s edition of Smackdown Live. The Viper was answering Rusev’s challenge for some real, legitimate competition to step up and face him, despite losing to John Cena in a Flag Match at WWE Battleground last month.
Orton will face off against the Bulgarian Brute in three weeks time at WWE SummerSlam.
Another Rock Movie Gets a Director
Director Jaume Collet-Serra has been tapped to head up Disney’s upcoming Jungle Cruise film, a take on the classic and iconic theme park ride of the same name. The project stars Hollywood megastar and WWE legend Dwayne Johnson, whose company Seven Bucks will also have a hand in production.
Collet-Serra is primarily known for creating horror films including the 2009 hit Orphan, House of Wax, and last year’s The Shallows. He also has some serious experience directing action-thrillers, with three Liam Neeson pieces under his belt including Unknown, Non-Stop and Run All Night. According to reports he was being heavily considered to head up DC Comics Suicide Squad 2 but will be forced to pull out of the project in order to work with Disney and Johnson.
