Bill Apter Talks the Future of Brock Lesnar, Lesnar Being a Part-Timer, What Happens if Lesnar Loses At SummerSlam

I had the opportunity to welcome legendary wrestling journalist Bill Apter on the Pancakes & Powerslams Show to discuss the current status of Brock Lesnar, and his future in the WWE. Regarding Lesnar being a part-timer, Apter feels that it helps the company and adds to his mystique: "I think if we had a steady diet of someone, even the quality of Brock Lesnar, week, after week, after week, it sort of loses the luster in a way. He's become a special attraction that we want to see, because there's still a fear about him. We don't know what he's gonna do when he comes out, we don't know when he's gonna show up. So, he's got that great factor going about him. So, if he's gonna leave WWE, which is a possibility, it's because he's run the course of this particular program." Apter address the future of Lesnar, and what happens if he loses at SummerSlam: "But that doesn't mean that either a short time or a long time afterwards, he can make money with [WWE] and they can make money with him, that he wouldn't come back. So, the end of a run, I mean, let's take a break. Look at the end of a run with The Undertaker. [He] came back over and over again. They come back. I don't think if Brock Lesnar loses at SummerSlam, I don't think it's going to hurt him to come back to the WWE. There's always someone out there saying that they could have beaten Brock Lesnar, and that he could show up the next week." Apter also addresses why full-time wrestlers should not be upset at Lesnar's part-time involvement in the WWE, because it helps elevate their status and make more money. You can listen to the full interview below.