Bill Apter Talks the Future of Brock Lesnar, Lesnar Being a Part-Timer, What Happens if Lesnar Loses At SummerSlam

I had the opportunity to welcome legendary wrestling journalist Bill Apter on the Pancakes & Powerslams Show to discuss the current status of Brock Lesnar, and his future in the WWE.
Regarding Lesnar being a part-timer, Apter feels that it helps the company and adds to his mystique:
Apter address the future of Lesnar, and what happens if he loses at SummerSlam:
Apter also addresses why full-time wrestlers should not be upset at Lesnar’s part-time involvement in the WWE, because it helps elevate their status and make more money. You can listen to the full interview below.
Also, thank you to everyone who viewed the show via WrestleZone Facebook Live this week. The SummerSlam trivia was a lot of fun (more to come), and there were 3,500 views and over 200 comments – very great interaction, and requests to go live with the show more often. You can also hear your Facebook Live interaction below.
