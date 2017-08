This second of four CSR videos starts off with NXT in 90 with Josh Isenberg.

Then, back in studio we have Justin LaBar and Juice Springsteen talking about the future in WWE of Shinsuke Nakamura and John Cena. LaBar also says this Cena loss cements his new status. Here’s an excerpt:

Justin LaBar: This to me is a real defining moment that says John Cena is always a full-time ambassador and gives full-time effort, but he truly is a part-time performer now. I’m not knocking him but the way he’s put over talent and been booked, I’m Johnny Come-Lately with this to some, but it’s official now.

The conversation continues on which you can watch in the video below: