GFW Impact Wrestling Live Results

August 5, 2017

Staten Island, NYCf

There was an estimated 500 people in attendance with about 200 fans in chairs around the ring and around 300 more in the bleachers. Wrestlezone Nick Paglino sent in the following results:

1. Fallah Bahh def. Kevin Matthews with the Banzai Drop.

2. Da Maff, Anthony Bowens & Pat Buck def. New Heavenly Bodies after a torture rack Death Valley Driver from Maff into a top rope frog splash from Bowens. Said to be a great match.

3. Trevor Lee def. Bokara with a rollup and a handful of tights. Crowd didn’t like the ending but it was another very good match. Trevor came out with the X Division Championship and after the match Sonjay Dutt ran out and stole it back.

4. Taya Valkyrie def. Allie and Sienna in a triple threat non-title match. This was Taya’s debut.

5. Eli Drake def. Braxton Sutter

6. LAX (c) def. Drago & Sonjay Dutt to retain the GFW Tag Team Championships. They won with a crazy top rope blockbuster into a double team powerbomb. After the match Trevor Lee came back out and stole the X Division Championship again and ran around the baseball field escaping into the outfield.

7. James Storm, Moose & John Morrison def. Ethan Carter III, Low-Ki & Lashley. Morrison picked up the win with Starship Pain on EC3.