Speculation on Reason for ‘Taboo Tuesday’ Trademark, Update on Future of ‘Smacking Talk’, What is the Most Watched WWE Youtube Video of the Year?

Speculation on Reason for ‘Taboo Tuesday’ Trademark As noted, WWE went to trademark the term “Taboo Tuesday,” which was a pay-per-view in 2004 and 2005, before migrating to Cyber Sunday from 2006-2008. According to the Wrestling Observer Newsletter, the belief is that WWE will be bringing this back to be featured on an episode of SmackDown Live. As seen with the John Cena vs. Shinsuke Nakamura and AJ Styles vs. Kevin Owens matches, WWE has been bringing a semi-PPV feel to the Tuesday shows. Update on Future of ‘Smacking Talk’ Since the popular “Talking Smack” post-SmackDown Live show has now been restricted to just pay-per-views, Daniel Bryan and Renee Young debuted “Smacking Talk” via Tout. The inaugural episode featured Chad Gable, as he was delivered a paternity test to determine if he was the son of Bryan. Although Bryan and Young mentioned that it was the first episode, it appears to be the only, as the Newsletter reported that it was only a one-time thing. What is the Most Watched WWE YouTube Video of the Year? So far, the return of the Hardy Boyz to WWE at WrestleMania 33 in Orlando is the most watched WWE YouTube video of the year. As of this article, the video has 18,896,950 views. Matt Hardy commented on the achievement, “I’m honored, proud & flattered that the most watched [WWE YouTube video] of 2017 is our DELIGHTFUL return at WrestleMania!”