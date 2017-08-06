205 Live Star Turns 32 Today, Cris Cyborg Continues To Hint At SummerSlam Match (Photo)

205 Live Star Turns 32 Today

205 Live’s Tony Nese, also known as The Premier Athlete, turns 32 today. The cruiserweight stand out has been looking for more opportunities to shine for quite some time now, with his fan base clamouring to see him being featured in more matches and storylines.

Cris Cyborg Continues To Hint At SummerSlam Match (Photo)

UFC fighter Cris Cyborg continues to campaign for a big SummerSlam match against Becky Lynch, with the WWE continuing to mention various MMA fighters and their association with professional wrestling.