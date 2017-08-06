Backstage WWE Reaction to Shinsuke Nakamura – John Cena Suplex, GFW Uses WWE Star to Hype PPV Series, More on Brandi Rhodes Leaving GFW

Backstage WWE Reaction to Shinsuke Nakamura – John Cena Suplex

As noted, there was a scary moment on WWE Smackdown Live this past Tuesday night, when Shinsuke Nakamura hit a suplex on John Cena which resulted in Cena landing on his head and neck. Following the match, Nakamura apologized to Cena in the ring, and Cena responded by saying “don’t be sorry”.

According to PWInsider.com, backstage in WWE the incident was considered a fluke, and there is no heat on Nakamura for the spot going awry.

More on Brandi Rhodes Leaving GFW

Last week we noted that Brandi Rhodes is officially finished with GFW, as she was released from her contract.

According to F4WOnline.com, Rhodes booked a non-wrestling related television show in Atlanta, and GFW wanted a percentage of her earnings from the show. Rhodes refused the request, and asked for her release from the company.

GFW Uses WWE Star to Hype PPV Series

GFW has released another video hyping their AMPED Anthology series, which is coming to PPV on August 11th. The video features WWE star Curt Hawkins, aka Bryan Myers, talking the potential that comes along with winning the GFW Title. The video was shot two years ago, after Myers left WWE back in 2014: