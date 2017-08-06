Randy Orton vs Christian From SummerSlam Released, New Footage Of SmackDown Live Brawl (Videos)

Randy Orton vs Christian From SummerSlam Released (Video) WWE have uploaded the full match of Randy Orton vs Christian from SummerSlam 2011. The two veterans had a thrilling feud throughout that summer, which included Christian turning heel as they traded World Heavyweight Championship reigns. Orton will be looking to improve upon his SummerSlam record when he faces Rusev at the event later this month.

New Footage Of SmackDown Live Brawl (Video) In addition to the Orton bout, the company have also put up a video of John Cena’s attitude adjustment on Baron Corbin that followed SmackDown Live. The two men are rumoured to be facing off at the biggest party of the summer, and this was the unofficial start of the feud.

