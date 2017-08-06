Eric Bischoff Compares Giving Away Cena v Nakamura & Goldberg v Hogan On Free TV; Why WWE Would Do It

The latest episode of former WCW President Eric Bischoff’s podcast Bischoff on Wrestling was released just now! You can find a portion of Eric’s comments transcribed below. Subscribe to Bischoff on Wrestling on iTunes On WWE’s decision to give away John Cena vs Shinsuke Nakamura on a free WWE TV: EB: Hard to judge if it’s right or if it’s wrong but I was faced with the same thing in Hogan vs Goldberg. “How could you possibly give that away?” Well because we had to stimulate television ratings. Our backs were against the wall. More so now than where WWE is right now. Sometimes you have to do it. There are reasons to do it. On if this could be the WWE’s way of dispelling rumors they are more focused on digital content than television content: EB: No. In my experience WWE doesn’t react. They are not a reactive company in that sense. This was probably a situation where they made the call for other strategic reasons. I doubt that it has anything to do with conversations on or off-line about the future of the shows on the USA Network. Eric has officially launched his IRW Network premium channel for only $3.99/month! Over the next few weeks more premium channels will be rolled out on IRW. If you’d like subscribe to Eric’s IRW channel and get access to the BoW Overrun as well as more exclusive Bischoff content click HERE. This week’s BoW Overrun features Eric answering more the twenty questions from the #BischoffOnWrestling Mailbag. Eric Bischoff On Latest Brock To UFC Report, Brock’s Drawing Power, UFC’s Issue Creating New Stars, More On this week’s Bischoff on Wrestling Eric and Nick discuss a few of the pro wrestling news headlines from the past week. Including: The release of Eric and Jason Hervey’s mini-documentary Dope Man on A&E

