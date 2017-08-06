Joey Ryan Flips Mick Foley, Jim Cornette Flips Out, Simon Gotch Talks Great Khali’s Poor Hygiene, Backstage Fight with Sin Cara (Videos)

Joey Ryan Flips Mick Foley, Jim Cornette Flips Out
WWE Hall of Famer Mick Foley appeared at last night’s Over The Top Wrestling event, and during the show he attempted to hit Joey Ryan with Mr. Socko. Ryan ‘reversed’ the attempt into his Test of Strength flip, and Jim Cornette, who is not a Joey Ryan fan, responded as seen below:
Simon Gotch Talks Great Khali’s Poor Hygiene, Backstage Fight with Sin Cara
Below is a preview clip from the new shoot interview with former WWE star Simon Gotch, during which Gotch talks The Great Khali’s poor hygiene and the backstage fight which took place between him and Sin Cara in WWE. The interview is available now at www.rfvideo.com.
Have a news tip? Attended an event and want to send a live report?