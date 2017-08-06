Joey Ryan Flips Mick Foley, Jim Cornette Flips Out, Simon Gotch Talks Great Khali’s Poor Hygiene, Backstage Fight with Sin Cara (Videos)

Joey Ryan Flips Mick Foley, Jim Cornette Flips Out WWE Hall of Famer Mick Foley appeared at last night’s Over The Top Wrestling event, and during the show he attempted to hit Joey Ryan with Mr. Socko. Ryan ‘reversed’ the attempt into his Test of Strength flip, and Jim Cornette, who is not a Joey Ryan fan, responded as seen below: [The extended clip] pic.twitter.com/zdPGfPts2z — Joey Ryan (@JoeyRyanOnline) August 6, 2017 @TheJimCornette *sigh* What the actual fuck?! https://t.co/qOTnTwSjmr — BeardedOutlaw (@JamesOpieLiving) August 6, 2017 I love @RealMickFoley , sad to see a real star stooping to give credibility to an asswipe nobody like this. Sorry, have to tell the truth. https://t.co/VYwXaA8Y5Y — Jim Cornette (@TheJimCornette) August 6, 2017 Simon Gotch Talks Great Khali’s Poor Hygiene, Backstage Fight with Sin Cara Below is a preview clip from the new shoot interview with former WWE star Simon Gotch, during which Gotch talks The Great Khali’s poor hygiene and the backstage fight which took place between him and Sin Cara in WWE. The interview is available now at www.rfvideo.com.