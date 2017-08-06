WWE on ‘Fashion Peaks’ Segment Going Viral, Kurt Angle Responds to Emma Asking for a Chance, Will Ospreay Talks His New Goal

fashion peaks

WWE on ‘Fashion Peaks’ Segment Going Viral

Breezango’s “Fashion Peaks” segment on WWE Smackdown Live last week was a big hit, as the segment went viral on the internet. WWE posted an article on outlets like Entertainment Weekly, Screen Rant, Indie Wire, and UPROXX covering the success of the segment.

Kurt Angle Responds to Emma Asking for a Chance

As noted, WWE star Emma has created #GiveEmmaAChance, and it drew Raw GM Kurt Angle’s attention as seen below:

Will Ospreay Talks His New Goal

As we noted yesterday, Will Ospreay is considering moving to Australia to help boost the pro wrestling scene in the country, and he posted the following on social media:

As I sit here in my hotel room absolutely battered, carrying my Mrs cos her knee is blown out. I can’t help but feel what I’m doing feels so right down here. I have literally had 3 of the best matches of my life (including my stuff with NJPW) with Shane Sinclair at @spwrestlingnz. With Robbie Eagles in @pwaaustralia & now with Adam Brooks at @mcitywrestling. Ive never been more emotionally connected with wrestling than I have been in the last few weeks. I’ve had some REAL moments backstage with all the guys and it’s really touch my heart. So this is no work. No cheap pop. No hot air. I will have to put NJPW/ROH as priority as that’s my contract. But I wanna help lead an army of Kiwis & Aussies so they can have the success the British guys have had, they need a guy with eyes. That’s what I’m here for. I carry the flag and stand on the frontline but I’ll do it side by side with in my mind some of the best pro wrestlers on the planet. #TheCommonWealthKing

