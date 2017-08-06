WWE on ‘Fashion Peaks’ Segment Going Viral, Kurt Angle Responds to Emma Asking for a Chance, Will Ospreay Talks His New Goal

WWE on ‘Fashion Peaks’ Segment Going Viral

Breezango’s “Fashion Peaks” segment on WWE Smackdown Live last week was a big hit, as the segment went viral on the internet. WWE posted an article on outlets like Entertainment Weekly, Screen Rant, Indie Wire, and UPROXX covering the success of the segment.

Kurt Angle Responds to Emma Asking for a Chance

As noted, WWE star Emma has created #GiveEmmaAChance, and it drew Raw GM Kurt Angle’s attention as seen below:

Hey @RealKurtAngle! Since last week you gave me ZERO opportunity on #RAW, I was curious what your plan is for tomorrow! #GiveEmmaAChance pic.twitter.com/WPC5ywcSHQ — EMMA (@EmmaWWE) August 6, 2017

These posts probably won’t help you. Just sayin’ @EmmaWWE — Kurt Angle (@RealKurtAngle) August 6, 2017

Will Ospreay Talks His New Goal

As we noted yesterday, Will Ospreay is considering moving to Australia to help boost the pro wrestling scene in the country, and he posted the following on social media: