WWE on ‘Fashion Peaks’ Segment Going Viral, Kurt Angle Responds to Emma Asking for a Chance, Will Ospreay Talks His New Goal

WWE on ‘Fashion Peaks’ Segment Going Viral
Breezango’s “Fashion Peaks” segment on WWE Smackdown Live last week was a big hit, as the segment went viral on the internet. WWE posted an article on outlets like Entertainment Weekly, Screen Rant, Indie Wire, and UPROXX covering the success of the segment.
Kurt Angle Responds to Emma Asking for a Chance
As noted, WWE star Emma has created #GiveEmmaAChance, and it drew Raw GM Kurt Angle’s attention as seen below:
Will Ospreay Talks His New Goal
As we noted yesterday, Will Ospreay is considering moving to Australia to help boost the pro wrestling scene in the country, and he posted the following on social media:
