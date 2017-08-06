Mick Foley Auction Starts Tomorrow, Roman Reigns Features On Canvas 2 Canvas (Video)

Mick Foley Auction Starts Tomorrow As revealed by the man himself on Twitter, WWE legend Mick Foley has a memorabilia auction that begins tomorrow. The veteran’s collection includes several major pieces of wrestling history from throughout Foley’s career, as the former Raw General Manager continues on with life away from the company. The #MickFoleyMemorabiliaAuction BEGINS TOMORROW at https://t.co/FxQPtxi3Xt

Match worn items, rare photos, cool stuff! — Mick Foley (@RealMickFoley) August 6, 2017 Roman Reigns Features On Canvas 2 Canvas (Video) As seen in the below video, WWE superstar Roman Reigns has been featured on the latest edition of Canvas 2 Canvas. Reigns is currently preparing to challenge for the Universal Championship at SummerSlam, with many fans believing that The Big Dog will indeed walk away with the title.

