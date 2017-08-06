WWE Highlights AJ Styles vs Kevin Owens, First Part Of Festival Of Friendship Remembered (Videos)

WWE Highlight AJ Styles vs Kevin Owens (Video) WWE have released a highlights video of sorts centred around the AJ Styles vs Kevin Owens match from SmackDown Live. The duo are set to finally settle their feud once and for all at SummerSlam, with SD Live commissioner Shane McMahon recently being announced as the special guest referee for their match.

First Part Of Festival Of Friendship Remembered (Video) The company have decided to pull at our heart strings once again, remembering the first part of the famous Festival of Friendship segment. As we all know, the aforementioned Kevin Owens took it upon himself to finally betray his ‘best friend’ Chris Jericho during the promo. #InternationalFriendshipDay goals… pic.twitter.com/9Sd68DNwq5 — WWE (@WWE) August 6, 2017