Cody Rhodes on Indy Money vs WWE Money, Mojo Rawley Disses Baron Corbin’s Mic Skills, The New Day Talk WWE SummerSlam Title Match

Mojo Rawley Disses Baron Corbin’s Mic Skills Mojo Rawley and Baron Corbin had the following Twitter exchange as WWE tours Canada: A DJ and a Wrestler walk over a bridge into Canada…let’s see how this story ends. @3LAU — Mojo Rawley (@MojoRawleyWWE) August 6, 2017 Hopefully the wrestler falls off and gets swept away — Baron Corbin (@BaronCorbinWWE) August 6, 2017 I’d throw myself in if it meant I never had to listen to you on a microphone ever again. https://t.co/C4SmQn3ote — Mojo Rawley (@MojoRawleyWWE) August 6, 2017 Cody Rhodes on Indy Money vs WWE Money Cody Rhodes posted the following on Twitter when asked about the money he is making on the indy scene compared to his time in WWE: > Cody, what was the best part of “the big company?” (aside from $$) — Sky Captain (@SkyCaptain217) August 6, 2017 WrestleMania, Connors Cure, all kinds of stuff (The money, nah. In my case being non exclusive my gross is almost triple what it was there) https://t.co/4bqaIEouTN — Cody Rhodes (@CodyRhodes) August 6, 2017 The New Day Talk WWE SummerSlam Title Match As noted, The New Day will defend the WWE Smackdown Live Tag Team Titles against The Usos at WWE SummerSlam, and the Champs posted the following on the match: “We saw on Twitter that it was “Breaking News” from Catherine Kelley – Catherine Kelley we love you, you’re fantastic – but that’s not breaking news, girl! They get a rematch! Of course we’re going up against them! Why would they not invoke the rematch clause? They can’t beat us in tag team action. First time, they walked out, because they knew they were going to lose. Second time, we spanked them, whooped them, and brought these championships right where they belong.” #TheNewDay comments on their, recently made official, match with @WWEUsos at @SummerSlam! #TagTeamTitles pic.twitter.com/TOaFctkLmd — WWE (@WWE) August 6, 2017