Cody Rhodes on Indy Money vs WWE Money, Mojo Rawley Disses Baron Corbin’s Mic Skills, The New Day Talk WWE SummerSlam Title Match

Nick Paglino
Mojo Rawley Disses Baron Corbin’s Mic Skills

Mojo Rawley and Baron Corbin had the following Twitter exchange as WWE tours Canada:

Cody Rhodes on Indy Money vs WWE Money

Cody Rhodes posted the following on Twitter when asked about the money he is making on the indy scene compared to his time in WWE:

The New Day Talk WWE SummerSlam Title Match

As noted, The New Day will defend the WWE Smackdown Live Tag Team Titles against The Usos at WWE SummerSlam, and the Champs posted the following on the match:

“We saw on Twitter that it was “Breaking News” from Catherine Kelley – Catherine Kelley we love you, you’re fantastic – but that’s not breaking news, girl! They get a rematch! Of course we’re going up against them! Why would they not invoke the rematch clause? They can’t beat us in tag team action. First time, they walked out, because they knew they were going to lose. Second time, we spanked them, whooped them, and brought these championships right where they belong.”

